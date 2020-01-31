Stefanik defends calling Schiff a liar regarding interaction with whistleblower

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“He only stopped requesting to hear from the whistleblower and refused to call the whistleblower when it became clear that there was coordination,” she said. “He knows who the whistleblower is because when certain lines of questions get asked that don’t even reference the term whistleblower, he didn’t allow the witness to answer the questions.”

“We all know that Adam Schiff is covering up the fact that there was coordination with the whistleblower,” she added.

Stefanik made the same points on Wednesday on Sean Hannity’s Fox News television program. She reacted to a clip that Hannity played of Schiff, a California Democrat, saying there has been politicization of intelligence gathering.

“No one has been more political in manipulating intelligence and the media than Adam Schiff. He has consistently abused his power. Even today from the well of the United States Senate, Adam Schiff lied to millions of Americans who are tuning in saying that there was no coordination with the whistleblower,” she said.

“We know that there is coordination between Adam Schiff, his staff and the whistleblower. Before the whistleblower complaint was even issued, they helped put together the complaint and he withheld that information from his colleagues on the committee,” she added.