Stefanik defends attacks on Cobb, touts funding she has brought to district

She said she is a big advocate of community health centers such as Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a model she believes can be replicated elsewhere in the district.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to improve rural broadband, with employees working from home, students taking online classes and people using telemedicine. Inroads on broadband access have been made but more progress is needed, she said.

Stefanik said she called the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and was able to get him to reverse the agency’s decision that would have excluded New York from accessing a $16 billion pot of funds to expand high-speed internet service.

“It’s an example of a bipartisan issue that I’ve been able to work with the administration to get done,” she said.

She said she would like to launch a national rural broadband initiative with a partnership at the state level.

Relationship with Trump

Stefanik also defended her support for President Donald Trump, who, she predicted, is going to win this district.