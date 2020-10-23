Stefanik defends attacks on Cobb, touts funding she has brought to district

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, defended her repeated attacks on Democrat Tedra Cobb over taxes and support for police based upon Cobb's years-old votes as a legislator.
Stefanik said Cobb’s record on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, where she served from 2002 to 2010, is relevant.
“When you talk to families across this district, taxes top their concerns,” Stefanik said Thursday in a meeting with The Post-Star editorial board.
Stefanik is seeking her fourth two-year term representing the NY-21 Congressional District, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Stefanik said there was a fiscal crisis in St. Lawrence County when Cobb was on the board.
“It was financially mismanaged. They spent way too much,” she said.
Stefanik said the derogatory nickname “Taxin' Tedra” she uses for Cobb “fits like a glove.”
“I’ve never voted to raise taxes. She has voted to raise taxes numerous times,” Stefanik said.
The Post-Star has fact-checked Stefanik’s claim that Cobb raised taxes 20 times and found it to be inaccurate. The paper found seven instances that could be considered tax increases. Four of the votes were for the annual budget, which contained increases in the tax levy, and the other two were increases in fees and an expansion of the occupancy tax to include more hotels and motels.
Stefanik also criticized Cobb's vote not to fill a deputy sheriff’s position as being anti-police. Stefanik said the county legislature tried to eliminate the highway patrol in St. Lawrence County, too, and added that Cobb supports a bill in Congress that would redirect funding away from law enforcement agencies.
Stefanik highlighted her support for police and endorsements from major law enforcement unions. She does support reform measures such as banning the use of chokeholds, increasing resources for training and sharing of personnel information among law enforcement agencies to weed out bad officers.
COVID-19 relief, broadband access
If re-elected, Stefanik said she would like to see an additional round of the Paycheck Protection Program funded to help businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as money for municipalities and schools.
Stefanik pointed to bringing $44 million in funding to Glens Falls Hospital. She helped rewrite the funding formula defining rural hospitals, so the hospital could obtain funding for which it was previously ineligible, she said.
“That was a game-changer for the hospital and very much needed,” she said.
Stefanik said she would like to continue to tackle issues such as opioid abuse and addiction and mental health.
She said she is a big advocate of community health centers such as Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a model she believes can be replicated elsewhere in the district.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to improve rural broadband, with employees working from home, students taking online classes and people using telemedicine. Inroads on broadband access have been made but more progress is needed, she said.
Stefanik said she called the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and was able to get him to reverse the agency’s decision that would have excluded New York from accessing a $16 billion pot of funds to expand high-speed internet service.
“It’s an example of a bipartisan issue that I’ve been able to work with the administration to get done,” she said.
She said she would like to launch a national rural broadband initiative with a partnership at the state level.
Relationship with Trump
Stefanik also defended her support for President Donald Trump, who, she predicted, is going to win this district.
“I represent a district that overwhelmingly supports his policies, even if they disagree with his rhetoric. I believe, as a member of Congress, you should roll up your shirtsleeves and get things done for the district,” she said.
But she pointed to instances where she has broken away from the president, such as voting against his tax reform package.
She also has differed with the president on environmental issues. She opposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and obtained funding for an acid rain monitoring program at Ray Brook, she said.
Stefanik worked with the Northern Border Regional Commission to expand its definition of border communities to include Warren and Essex counties so Lake George could apply for and receive a $500,000 federal grant for its wastewater treatment plant.
Stefanik said she is one of the most independent members of Congress. She was ranked 14th in the Lugar Center’s 2020 ranking of bipartisanship among members of Congress.
She cited other legislative accomplishments, including helping veterans access benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs and reauthorizing funding for the Older Americans Act, which funds programs like Meals on Wheels and family caregiver programs for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The most recent farm bill also passed on a bipartisan basis, according to Stefanik. The legislation helped reform milk pricing protection to help dairy farms.
Stefanik pushed back against the charge she is absent from the district. She said she comes home every weekend.
“People see me all the time. It’s one of the reasons why I win by double-digit margins. It’s because I’m out there working, crisscrossing the district,” she said.
Stefanik said she will win because she is outworking her opponent and because of her accomplishments.
“These are real results. They matter to the region,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.