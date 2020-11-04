Stefanik declares victory in rematch against Cobb in NY-21

Voters like Topher Montville, of Lake George, said at the polls that he believes Stefanik deserved another term.

Montville, who is not enrolled in a party, is a teacher at the Whitehall Central School District. The junior-senior high school was ravaged by flooding earlier this year after heavy storms dumped more than 5 inches of rain in the Washington County town in under an hour.

The district continues to battle with its insurance company over the repairs, but Montville said Stefanik has stepped up for the district in the weeks since the incident.

“She was one of the only representatives that really stood up and actually asked, ‘What can we do to help?’” he said. “When you’re working in education, you really want to know that you’re supported politically.”

Montville said Stefanik shows that’s she’s willing to help constituents and it is proof that she is willing to follow through on the things she says. He added that he doesn’t always agree with some of her choices as a politician, but said she has worked across party lines enough to secure his vote.

“At least somebody is willing to take red and blue and make it purple, because those two colors together make America,” Montville said.