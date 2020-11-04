Stefanik declares victory in rematch against Cobb in NY-21

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, declared victory on Tuesday night, as unofficial results showed that she had a won a rematch with Democrat Tedra Cobb in a convincing fashion.
With 85% of the precincts reporting, Stefanik had 64% of the votes compared with 35% for Cobb and was set to win reelection for a fourth two-year term.
“I am so overwhelmed, but what is important tonight is this is your congressional seat, the people’s seat, and I am so proud to serve as the voice and the vote for the people of New York’s 21st Congressional District,” she said at a rally held in an outdoor tent at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, where she was with over a 100 fellow GOP candidates and supporters.
“This has been the toughest race that I’ve ever run and I want to thank you for the overwhelming vote of support,” she said.
She thanked her husband and her volunteers for their help.
Stefanik was leading in all 12 counties of the district and confidently predicted that she would pull off a sweep. The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
However, there were more than 68,000 absentee ballots requested in the district. Nearly 56,000 ballots had been returned as of Monday afternoon. Absentee ballots will begin to be counted on Friday.
Voters like Topher Montville, of Lake George, said at the polls that he believes Stefanik deserved another term.
Montville, who is not enrolled in a party, is a teacher at the Whitehall Central School District. The junior-senior high school was ravaged by flooding earlier this year after heavy storms dumped more than 5 inches of rain in the Washington County town in under an hour.
The district continues to battle with its insurance company over the repairs, but Montville said Stefanik has stepped up for the district in the weeks since the incident.
“She was one of the only representatives that really stood up and actually asked, ‘What can we do to help?’” he said. “When you’re working in education, you really want to know that you’re supported politically.”
Montville said Stefanik shows that’s she’s willing to help constituents and it is proof that she is willing to follow through on the things she says. He added that he doesn’t always agree with some of her choices as a politician, but said she has worked across party lines enough to secure his vote.
“At least somebody is willing to take red and blue and make it purple, because those two colors together make America,” Montville said.
Cobb could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday night. Earlier in the night, Cobb expressed gratitude to her supporters in a Facebook video as she waited for the results.
“I just want to take this moment to remind everybody why we’re here. We are here because everyone deserves to have health care. We are here because people deserve to retire with dignity,” she said. “We’re here because our children and their future deserve clean air and clean water.”
“We are in this fight because Elise Stefanik voted against each and every one of those things,” Cobb added.
Health care was one issue in the race. Cobb criticized Stefanik for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act and voting against a bill to lower prescription drug prices. Stefanik accused Cobb of supporting a government takeover of health care. Cobb favors adding a public option to Medicare, but did not support Medicare for all.
Stefanik’s close ties to President Donald Trump was a key issue in the race. Stefanik aggressively questioned witnesses during his impeachment hearings, which raised her profile and that of Cobb’s. Money flowed into both of their campaigns from all over the country. Stefanik also served as co-chairperson of Trump’s New York reelection campaign
Cobb criticized Stefanik for not speaking out aggressively when reports came out that Russia was putting bounties on the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Stefanik said the intelligence is unverified.
Stefanik in turn accused Cobb of increasing taxes during her time on the Clinton County Board of Legislators and said that Cobb did not support Second Amendment rights and Cobb wants a government takeover of health care. Stefanik also alleged that Cobb supported defunding police based on her vote not to fill a vacant deputy sheriff’s position.
NY-21 Election Results
Here is the county-by-county election results in the NY-21 Congressional District. The total includes the early voting and the ballots cast on Election Day. It does not include absentee ballots.
Field 1 Field 2 Field 3
County Tedra Cobb Elise Stefanik
Clinton 11,880 15,506
Essex 6,468 8,624
Franklin 3,822 6,115
Fulton
Hamilton 756 1,813
Herkimer (part of) 978 2,918
Jefferson 10,071 22,457
Lewis 2,467 8,324
St. Lawrence 8,553 15,325
Saratoga (part of) 14,723 23,241
Warren 10,126 14,691
Washington
Post-Star reporter Chad Arnold contributed to this story. Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
