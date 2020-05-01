Stefanik, Cuomo spar over summer camps, federal funds

“In this era of risk of viral spread, it is immensely important that we properly manage whether we can safely open and safely operate these camps,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland, R-Willsboro, wrote in a press release. “Children come from across the state, the country, and the globe to the Adirondacks for this experience, and it is imperative that guidance be clearly and expertly promulgated; the ramifications of a COVID-19 vector emanating from a youth camp situation would be devastating for the whole Adirondack summer camp reputation and tradition.”

Cuomo’s response

At Cuomo’s daily press meeting Thursday, CBS 6’s Anne McCloy asked about the letter and mentioned that summer camps can be vital for parents who are still working.

Cuomo addressed his answer to “Stefanik and all our great Washington representatives.” He said he would like to offer things like child care for essential workers or rental assistance for those who cant afford it, or summer camps.

“You know what it takes?” Cuomo said. “Money.”

He said the coronavirus funding bills Congress has passed has given the state “zero, zilch, nada” to do any of these things.