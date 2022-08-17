Stefanik criticizes Democratic opponents for not holding debate before primary

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, criticized her two potential Democratic opponents for not holding debates prior to Tuesday’s primary, prompting Matt Castelli, one of the candidates, to accuse Stefanik of attempting to influence the race in favor of Matt Putorti, the other Democratic candidate.

“This is a disgrace,” said Stefanik, who raised the topic in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, said later on Wednesday that he called for debates early in the campaign, but Castelli was reluctant to agree.

Putorti said that a number of weeks ago, he contacted the League of Women Voters and Mountain Lake PBS to ask if either would organize a debate, but neither debate materialized.

“We have a week left, and if he (Castelli) has the courage to have a debate, I will meet him anywhere,” Putorti said.

Castelli said it was his campaign, not Putorti's, that contacted the League of Women Voters and Mountain Lake PBS about hosting debates.

“Our campaign was the only one serious enough about ensuring voters had access to a professionally moderated public debate to actually reach out to Mountain Lake PBS and the League of Women Voters weeks ago about the possibility of a debate,” Castelli said in a statement. “If a reputable organization trained in debate moderation, such as the League of Women Voters, or a media outlet with the ability to televise and moderate a debate, invites us to one, we’ll be glad to participate, schedule allowing.”

Putorti said he does not know what contact Castelli’s campaign initiated, but he spoke with both organizations in early summer about organizing debates.

Castelli criticized Stefanik for interjecting herself into the Democratic primary.

“Once again, Elise Stefanik has no idea what she is talking about and is spreading lies because she is afraid to run against me in the general election,” he said. “My campaign took the initiative weeks ago to contact Mountain Lake PBS and the League of Women Voters — who have experience moderating and televising debates in NY-21 — but unfortunately, they have been unable to put a debate together. Instead of trying to put her thumb on the scale of the Democratic primary, Stefanik should focus on the needs of her constituents.”

Stefanik said her motivation is not to influence the outcome of the primary, but to emphasize the importance of accountability.

Stefanik said that Putorti and Castelli are both “far left” Democrats, and she is prepared to run against either one.

Stefanik said that she debated Republican primary challenger Matt Doheny in her first House campaign in 2014, and that candidates in the 21st Congressional District Democratic primary in 2018 participated in numerous debates and forums.

Castelli is already on the ballot for the November general election on the Moderate line, an independent line that Castelli’s campaign established.

Stefanik is the Republican and Conservative candidate.