Stefanik cries plagiarism over Cobb's plan for veterans

The definition of plagiarize, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “to steal and pass off the ideas or words of another as one’s own.” On its webpage, the Cobb campaign does not claim to have come up with the Military Family Stability Act, but expresses support for “legislation such as” the act.

During Tuesday’s press call, Rep. Stefanik repeatedly suggested the two-year-old Cobb webpage was a brand new plan to address military and veterans issues, and suggested had Cobb included that Rep. Stefanik introduced the initial bill, she would have a different view of the issue.

“It would’ve been very different if it said ‘I support Congresswoman Stefanik’s bill,’ but they didn’t say that, they announced it as part of Tedra Cobb’s plan for veterans,” she said.

In a series of releases sent Tuesday afternoon, the Stefanik campaign highlighted a number of positions from Cobb’s veterans page, and decried every instance when a Cobb campaign position intertwined with legislation and programs that Rep. Stefanik has voted on or supported in the past.

Where Cobb’s webpage states veterans face issues ranging from substance abuse to unemployment, the Stefanik campaign highlighted bills addressing veteran suicide, substance abuse and homelessness the Congresswoman introduced or co-sponsored.