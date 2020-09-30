Stefanik, Cobb react to chaotic debate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Wednesday that she thought former Vice President Joe Biden looked and sounded “weak” in his debate with President Donald Trump.

The first presidential debate of the campaign cycle was marked by the two candidates shouting and talking over each other. Analysts have said there was little substance and some called it the worst presidential debate ever.

When asked by The Post-Star to comment about the debate, Stefanik provided a statement through her campaign.

“President Trump communicated directly to the American people his commitment to upholding the Constitution, the historic COVID relief delivered to New York, his support for our law enforcement officials, and his strong economic record on manufacturing and job creation,” she said in an email.

Stefanik also took a shot at her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb.

“My far-left opponent supports Joe Biden, who looked and sounded weak at the debate as he outlined his vision of trillions in tax hikes on hardworking North Country families,” Stefanik said.