Stefanik, Cobb react to chaotic debate

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Wednesday that she thought former Vice President Joe Biden looked and sounded “weak” in his debate with President Donald Trump.
The first presidential debate of the campaign cycle was marked by the two candidates shouting and talking over each other. Analysts have said there was little substance and some called it the worst presidential debate ever.
When asked by The Post-Star to comment about the debate, Stefanik provided a statement through her campaign.
“President Trump communicated directly to the American people his commitment to upholding the Constitution, the historic COVID relief delivered to New York, his support for our law enforcement officials, and his strong economic record on manufacturing and job creation,” she said in an email.
Stefanik also took a shot at her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb.
“My far-left opponent supports Joe Biden, who looked and sounded weak at the debate as he outlined his vision of trillions in tax hikes on hardworking North Country families,” Stefanik said.
When asked about Trump’s refusal to condemn the Proud Boys white supremacist group, Stefanik said Trump did say at the debate he was prepared to condemn them and also offered additional remarks condemning white supremacists groups on Wednesday.
Stefanik also criticized Biden’s record of opposing school busing, his support for the 1994 crime bill and his remarks that if Black voters don’t for him, ‘you ain’t Black.”
In an email, Cobb said about the debate that she was impressed with “anyone who could make their way through that nonsense for 90 minutes.”
“The president lied to us, insulted us, and showed he has no plan to take our problems seriously. What will he do to finally provide federal leadership on stopping the virus? What will he do to stand up for our troops when the Russians put bounties on their heads?” she said.
“And, most importantly for northern New York, when will Elise Stefanik start doing her job and provide the type of leadership he can’t? Because, if she can’t do it, I will,” Cobb said.
