Stefanik, Cobb raise money during Trump rally

“So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,'” Trump said.

The U.S. has conducted 25 million tests, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with around 10% of those coming back positive. Around 122,000 Americans have died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“This statement will put thousands of lives in jeopardy and have grave consequences for New Yorkers,” Cobb wrote in a press release. “After spending her week calling on lawmakers to heed the advice of medical professionals, Congresswoman Stefanik flew to Tulsa to participate in this political sideshow — and now she remains silent while the White House claims this was a ‘joke.’ 120,000 Americans are dead; this is no laughing matter.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, speaking with reporters Monday, said Trump said this in “jest,” and when asked why he was joking about the pandemic, McEnany said Trump was not joking about the virus but joking about the media’s coverage of the virus.

However, asked about his statements by Scripps reporter Joe St. George on Monday morning, Trump said, “I think if it (testing) did slow down, frankly, I think we’re way ahead of ourselves. If you want to know the truth, we’ve done too good a job.”