Stefanik, Cobb offer contrasting remarks about impeachment

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, released a statement Wednesday morning opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb, issued a statement saying she supports impeachment.

“House Democrats failed to uphold their constitutional duty and instead pursued a partisan impeachment process due to their visceral disdain for President Trump and the will of the American people who elected him,” Stefanik said in a news release.

“In order to impeach a duly-elected president, there must be direct evidence of impeachable offenses — high crimes and misdemeanors, bribery or treason. Neither the Intelligence Committee nor the Judiciary Committee found direct evidence, resulting in bipartisan opposition to impeachment,” the statement said.

Stefanik went on to say that the process was “unprecedented, partisan, and filled with abuses of power started by Adam Schiff, continued by Jerry Nadler, and finished by Nancy Pelosi.”