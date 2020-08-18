Stefanik, Cobb disagree on debate schedule

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb disagree on many things, including the schedule for their debates.

Last week, Stefanik announced they had agreed to debates at WWNY in Watertown on Oct. 19; at WPTZ in Plattsburgh on Oct. 21; and at Spectrum News in Albany on a tentative date of Oct. 23.

The news release highlighted that the debates would be broadcast in each of the NY-21 Congressional District’s major media markets.

But Cobb spokeswoman Mauranda Simmons said Tuesday that Cobb has only confirmed the debates at WWNY and WPTZ. Cobb has not agreed to the debate at Spectrum and is finalizing details for a debate at Mountain Lake PBS at a date to be announced.

Simmons said she did not have an answer to why Stefanik was proposing a different schedule.

“Those are three we agreed to at this point,” Simmons said.

The Stefanik campaign said negotiations with the television studios have been going on for months.

Stefanik said Tuesday in a telephone interview that Cobb had agreed to all three debates, including the one at Spectrum News in Albany.