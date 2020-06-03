Stefanik, Cobb clash over Trump’s church photo-op, tear-gassing protesters

Earlier Monday, before Trump’s Rose Garden address, Stefanik told reporters in Plattsburgh that she hoped the president would call for unity. She also said she thought his remarks needed to be “specifically focused on his criminal justice reform record, but also how we need to listen as a nation and the importance, historically, of the civil rights movement, focusing on peaceful protests and not destruction of property.”

Trump did not talk about criminal justice reform, civil rights or First Amendment rights. Rather, he talked about bringing in the military to enforce law and order, and said he would protect the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Cobb said she has worked in tense environments as a corrections counselor at a prison in Ogdensburg, and that the goal is always to de-escalate situations, not to “stir up fear.”

Cobb said she knows she is running in a “Trump district” and that her stance is not a decisive campaign issue, and may even be unpopular.

“But this isn’t about left versus right,” Cobb wrote. “This is about right versus wrong. … The past several days have shined a momentous spotlight on the inequity and injustice of this America. … We cannot let this go unchallenged.”