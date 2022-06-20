Stefanik campaign reports first-quarter fundraising totals

The re-election campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, raised $1,162,939 in the first quarter of this year.

Stefanik did not raise it all alone.

The campaign paid out nearly $135,000 during the quarter to telemarketing firms for “fundraising calls,” her campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission.

The largest of the payments was $130,410 to Direct Response LLC of Phoenix.

The campaign also paid $4,394 to FLS Connect of St. Paul, Minnesota, a firm that specializes in identifying new conservative donors, and $170 to 1360 LLC of Chicago.

In other regional political news:

House security

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, objects to House members being required to walk though magnetic security devices in order to enter the House floor.

“They have magnetometers outside the House floor for members of Congress to walk through. I believe these are unconstitutional in the sense that you can’t block elected members of Congress from going in to vote,” Stefanik said in an interview June 11 on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast on the JustTheNews politics website.

A magnetometer is a device that measures the strength and direction of magnetic fields, and has security applications to detect guns.

Stefanik suggested that requiring House members to pass through magnetometers is an example of how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has attempted to “politicize” House security.

AFL-CIO scorecard

A new AFL-CIO labor issues congressional scorecard is out, based on key House votes during 2021.

Among New York’s House delegation, scores largely break down along party lines.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, received a 100%, the highest score possible, for 2021, bringing his cumulative career score to 98%.

2021 scores for Democrats in New York’s House delegation ranged from 95% to 100%.

2021 scores for Republicans in New York’s House delegation ranged from 5% to 23%.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received a 9% score for 2021, bringing her cumulative career score to 37%.

‘Social justice’ bill

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, on Twitter Wednesday praised “social justice” legislation that passed the House along party lines to require the Federal Reserve Board to support the elimination of racial and ethnic disparities in employment, income, wealth and access to affordable credit, and to report on disparities in labor force trends.

The legislation — H.R.2543 — passed the House by a 215-207 vote, with no Republicans voting in favor and three Democrats voting against, according to the Library of Congress government information system.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against the legislation.

Education choice

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Friday announced that she co-sponsored legislation that Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, introduced to indirectly subsidize the cost for parents who enroll their children in schools other than the public school district where the family lives.

The legislation would establish a $10 billion annual federal tax credit program as an incentive for individuals and business to contribute to scholarship funds for public and private schools.

Scholarships would cover expenses including tuition, fees, books, materials and equipment for students who attend a public or private school.

“Educational choice is a critical way to provide the best opportunities for our students, and this bill will allow families to determine the highest quality and most suitable education for their children,” Stefanik said in a news release.

She said alternative education opportunities are particularly important in rural communities.

“Importantly, this legislation can equip students in rural communities with additional supports to supplement their learning in the local school, bringing new opportunities to families that have traditionally lacked educational options. I will continue to empower parents to be able to choose what is best for their children’s education, regardless of ZIP code.”

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

