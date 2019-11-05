U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, appeared Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends on Fox News and did not waste any time calling out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California.
"The whistleblower should answer questions under oath, but more importantly Adam Schiff needs to answer questions under oath," Stefanik said.
In her conversation with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, Stefanik went on to tout her record of being the first congressperson to seek the timeline for when Schiff was aware of the whistleblower complaint and had availability to have access to the whistleblower prior to the inspector general.
"... There are a lot of serious questions about the coordination between the whistleblower and Chairman Schiff," she said.
Stefanik went on to say Schiff is backtracking about allowing the whistleblower to testify, and she proclaimed that Schiff will be the Republicans' first witness.
Stefanik touted transparency, calling the investigation a partisan process from the start, and she said the role of Schiff during the questioning was that of "counsel as judge and jury."
"Impeachment is more than a political buzzword. This is a serious constitutional process and the American people deserve access to 100%. They should be open hearings and the media deserves access."
On Thursday, the impeachment inquiry was voted on in the House and passed by a vote of 232-196, with two Democrats joining the Republicans.
