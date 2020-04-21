Stefanik breaks with Trump on virus testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Friday said she believes the federal government should play a role in increasing COVID-19 testing capabilities nationwide, a departure from fellow Republican President Donald Trump’s insistence that states bear the responsibility for purchasing those supplies.

“I think one of the lessons we learned with the (personal protective equipment) and ventilators is we had states competing against one another,” Stefanik said. “We know we need widespread testing across the country. I do think the federal government should play a role in that. We’re not rehashing the challenges we had with PPE, where we saw not just states competing but county-by-county competing to acquire those products.”

Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have repeatedly sparred over ventilators, testing and state versus federal responsibilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and met Tuesday afternoon at the White House.