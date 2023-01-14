Stefanik bill would give grants to states that allow judges more discretion in setting cash bail

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, along with her House GOP colleagues from New York, introduced legislation that would provide a cash incentive for the state to allow judges more discretion in setting cash bail.

The legislation, dubbed the Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act, or SERVE Act, would establish a $10 million grant program that would be available in states with laws allowing judges to set cash bail if they considers the individual arrested to be dangerous.

Judges in New York do not have that discretion for crimes that were exempted from cash bail under the state’s 2019 bail reform law.

Grants would be available to states and local municipalities to conduct programs to decrease the chances that individuals will commit repeated crimes.

Grant recipients would be required to hire or retain police officers, or conduct a public awareness campaign to counter “anti-police” sentiment, according to a news release from Stefanik’s office.

“Far Left Albany’s reckless and dangerous bail reform policies have already put our communities at risk,” Stefanik said in the news release. “My legislation will incentivize New York state to implement policies that correct their massive oversight and hold repeat offenders accountable.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, opposes the legislation, saying federal funding for police departments, in general, and for reducing illegal guns, is the best way to address crime.

“My Republican colleagues are pushing a messaging bill that represents unnecessary federal overreach into what is fundamentally a state matter — something they would normally decry,” Tonko said in a statement. ”If my colleagues want to get serious about protecting our communities, they should work alongside us to deliver meaningful gun safety legislation.”

Stefanik said the National District Attorney’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, and Major Cities Chiefs Organization have endorsed the legislation.

Contacted for response to the legislation, Avi Small, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement: “Governor Hochul is proud to have invested more than $433 million to support New York’s police departments, sheriff’s offices, probation offices and district attorneys' offices, and as part of the State of the State she is proposing to launch an unprecedented, additional four state police classes and triple funding to district attorneys' offices to hire hundreds of new prosecutors.”

U.S. Rep. Marc Molianaro, R-Red Hook, however, said that crime is increasing.

“Enough is enough: Albany’s bail reform experiment has failed,” said Molinaro, a co-sponsor, in Stefanik’s news release. ”We are acting to reprioritize public safety in New York and prevent more senseless tragedies,”

The legislation comes as Hochul, a Democrat, has indicated she is willing to revisit the state’s 2019 bail reform law.

Hochul, without outlining specifics, called in her State of the State speech on Jan. 10 for “a thoughtful conversation” about bail reform.

In response to the governor’s speech, local state Sens. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, both said that restoring judicial discretion is an essential modification to the current law, while Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, insisted on full repeal of the law.

The law eliminated the option of cash bail for most nonviolent crimes. The intent was to keep people charged with minor crimes from being jailed for lengthy periods of time while awaiting trials, simply because the individuals could not afford bail.

Critics of the bail reform law say that it has led to an increase in crime.

Supporters say that the bail reform law is not the cause of increased crime.