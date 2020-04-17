Stefanik backs Trump pulling WHO funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization pending review.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, she characterized the organization's response regarding COVID-19 as "abject failure" and said it "spewed Chinese Communist Party propaganda that led to terrible global loss of life and economic wreckage."

She shared a screenshot of a tweet by WHO dated Jan. 14 that said preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities showed "no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission" of COVID-19.

In a press call with media Wednesday, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, reiterated her concerns.

"We know how damaging that misinformation was and I believe there absolutely should be a review,” she said.

Stefanik did not directly answer the Press-Republican's questions on whether she believed now was the right time to halt the funding and if it is possible to review WHO's response to COVID-19 given that the pandemic is not over yet.