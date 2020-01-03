Stefanik backs mission in Iran, Trump's decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, supports President Donald Trump’s decision to kill the head of an Islamic group the United States designates as a foreign terrorist organization. And the president of Iran said his country will take revenge.

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a release Thursday saying the U.S. military killed Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force in Iran. The strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans, the department said.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the release said. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

The department said Mr. Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months, including an attack on Dec. 27, which resulted in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel.

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, issued a statement Friday morning.