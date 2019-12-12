Stefanik backs family plan with child tax credit

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik thinks she has a paid leave proposal that can pass Congress, and it's been endorsed by the White House and Ivanka Trump.

The legislation sponsored by Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, would allow families to receive a child tax credit advance for the first year of a child's birth or when a child is adopted. According to a fact sheet, the advance could be used to "fund unpaid time off, infant care and other costs associated with a new child."

Families could receive up to $5,000 — the maximum amount of the child tax credit — and it would be repaid with tax credit reductions over a 10-year period.

Stefanik, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, said in an interview with The Citizen that she participated in several conversations related to paid leave proposals. She worked with Allred and U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Kyrsten Sinema, who are carrying the bill in the Senate, to draft the plan. Cassidy is a Republican. Sinema is a Democrat.