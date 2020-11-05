Stefanik-backed women win U.S. House races

Also winning their races to succeed retiring Republican representatives were: Kat Cammack, Florida; Ashley Hinson, Iowa; Lisa McClain, Michigan; Mary Miller, Illinois; Victoria Spartz, Indiana; and Beth Van Duyne, Texas.

Michelle Fischbach, former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, was elected to succeed a retiring Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, of Oklahoma, was reelected to a fourth term. Restaurateur Laura Boebert easily won election after ousting U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in a primary.

Another six candidates backed by E-PAC, including two in New York, are leading in races that have not been called. Five-term Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is looking to knock out Max Rose in NY-11. Claudia Tenney is leading Democrat U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi to recapture the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018 in NY-21. There are still absentee ballots to be counted.

Marianette Miller-Meeks is locked in a dead heat to win an open Iowa House seat. Lisa Scheller, of Pennsylvania, is leading her race to unseat a Democratic incumbent with 51% of the vote, but mail-in ballots still need to be counted.

Stefanik praised the accomplishments of the women candidates.