Stefanik-backed women win U.S. House races

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s political action committee backing Republican women had success electing 13 candidates to House seats.
Stefanik formed E-PAC in January 2019 after the 2018 mid-terms in which the House lost 10 female Republican members. The congresswoman had served as chairwoman of recruitment for the National Republican Congressional Committee, and only one out of the 100 women candidates won their races.
The E-PAC threw its weight behind 28 candidates this time around. Three of them knocked off Democratic incumbents seeking their second terms. In a rematch of a 2018 race, Yvette Herrell defeated U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small by a vote of 54% to 46% to pick up a New Mexico district seat.
Maria Elvira Salazar received 51% of the vote to capture a Florida house seat from Democrat Donna Shalala, a former cabinet secretary under President Bill Clinton, who was seeking reelection to a second term.
Nancy Mace defeated one-term U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, 51% to 49%, to flip a longtime South Carolina Republican House seat back to red.
Other candidates won races for open seats including Diana Harshbarger, who was elected to Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.
She is replacing a retiring Republican and she is the first women to be elected to a full term in that district’s history. Louise Reece won a special election in 1961 to finish her late husband’s term, according to Knox News.
Also winning their races to succeed retiring Republican representatives were: Kat Cammack, Florida; Ashley Hinson, Iowa; Lisa McClain, Michigan; Mary Miller, Illinois; Victoria Spartz, Indiana; and Beth Van Duyne, Texas.
Michelle Fischbach, former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, was elected to succeed a retiring Democrat.
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, of Oklahoma, was reelected to a fourth term. Restaurateur Laura Boebert easily won election after ousting U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in a primary.
Another six candidates backed by E-PAC, including two in New York, are leading in races that have not been called. Five-term Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is looking to knock out Max Rose in NY-11. Claudia Tenney is leading Democrat U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi to recapture the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018 in NY-21. There are still absentee ballots to be counted.
Marianette Miller-Meeks is locked in a dead heat to win an open Iowa House seat. Lisa Scheller, of Pennsylvania, is leading her race to unseat a Democratic incumbent with 51% of the vote, but mail-in ballots still need to be counted.
Stefanik praised the accomplishments of the women candidates.
“Two years ago, our party was at a crisis level of Republican women in the House,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I’m proud that after starting E-PAC last winter and working to engage, empower and elevate Republican women this cycle, we are now on track to double the number of GOP women in the House.”
“Our E-PAC-endorsed candidates were on the front lines of the nation’s top Republican victories on election night. It is a strong testament to their hard work and the importance of supporting strong Republican women in their campaigns for Congress,” she said.
E-PAC donated $425,000 to 44 House candidates and three senators — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernest of Iowa and Martha McSally, of Arizona. Collins and Ernst won their races.
