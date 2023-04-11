U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Tuesday that she will run for re-election to a sixth term in 2024, and has launched a new “NY Battleground Fund” to assist other Republican congressional candidates in New York.

“Our country is unrecognizable from when I first stepped into the arena to run for Congress. The fight to save our country and our state will not be easy, but I have never been more determined to work my hardest to save America,” Stefanik said in a news release.

In making the announcement, Stefanik broke months of silence about whether she would abide by a pledge in her initial 2014 campaign to voluntarily limit herself to five two-year terms.

Stefanik did not directly address her term limits pledge in the news release, and did not respond to a Post-Star request to comment.

“I got the call (from Stefanik) yesterday. We’re excited about it,” said Warren County Republican Chairman Tim McNulty.

He said that on the call, Stefanik also committed to campaigning with Warren County Republican candidates in local elections this fall.

McNulty said Stefanik’s decision not to run statewide next year in a challenge to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will “sort of settle the field” of Republicans weighing the Senate race.

Stefanik has also been mentioned as a possible vice-presidential running mate if Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential nomination next year.

“I’m not surprised (that Stefanik is running for re-election) given her leadership position,” said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher. “I’ll be interested in seeing how she justifies reneging on her (term limits) pledge.”

Political experts said they don’t expect that breaking voluntary term limits will be a factor in Stefanik’s re-election bid.

“She’s proven herself to be really popular in that district,” said Robert Turner, a political science professor at Skidmore College.

“I think people will applaud her decision to continue to making the sacrifices to support the people of this district,” said David Catalfamo, a former Republican political strategist from Wilton who ran for state Assembly in 2022.

The only way that it would be a factor is in a Republican primary, said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist from New York City.

“She would have to be taken out in a Republican primary, and I don’t think that’s going to be easy for anyone,” he said.

Jill Lochner of Greenfield Center announced in March her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 21st District, setting up a potential primary with Stefanik.

The Stefanik campaign has downplayed the chances of Lochner being able to collect a sufficient number of valid signatures to get on the ballot.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Stefanik’s decision to seek re-election will make it harder for Democrats to field a formidable candidate in the 21st District next year.

“Of course it will. But that does not mean we won’t try,” she said.

Matt Castelli, the 2022 Democratic candidate in the 21st Congressional District, announced April 5 he will not run again next year.

No one has expressed interest to county Democratic chairmen in challenging Stefanik, Washington County Democratic Chairman Alan Stern said Tuesday.

Stern said county Democratic chairmen from the 21st Congressional District will be attending the Democratic Rural Caucus of New York conference at Saratoga Springs on Friday and Saturday.

“My guess is that there will be conversations about this over the weekend, and that will start our process,” he said.

Stefanik’s “NY Battleground Fund” comes as New York congressional races in 2024 are considered key to the control of the House.

“We will work our hardest to defeat the Democrats across New York and the country, to protect and expand our House majority and elect President Trump in 2024,” Stefanik said, in the news release.

“New York, somewhat surprising, was this heavy battleground state in 2022 and will be again in 2024,” said Turner, the Skidmore professor.

Raising funds for candidates in key races is expected of those in leadership roles, he said.

Stefanik is House Republican Conference Program Chairwoman, the third-ranking leadership post in the GOP conference, responsible for communicating conference messaging.

On Feb. 24, the House Majority PAC, a national Democratic political action committee, announced that it has set aside $45 million, “a record investment on the House ballot for one state,” in hopes of flipping six New York Republican seats.

The 21st District is not among those targeted.

On March 14, the House Majority PAC announced that the $45 million will include the expense of staffing a “New York Rapid Response War Room,” that will focus on research and communications in the six targeted Republican Districts.

Defending these Republican seats is probably more consequential than her own re-election bid, said Sheinkopf, the Democratic strategist.

“She has to be the conservative standard bearer for Republicans in New York State, and if she doesn’t carry these, her national political future is finished,” he said.

Stefanik’s fund-raising for Republican House candidates will be even more essential if a lawsuit, backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, is successful in throwing out the congressional district map that a court-appointed expert drew in 2022, said Catalfamo, the Republican strategist from Wilton.

The law suit seeks to have new congressional maps drawn by the state Independent Redistricting Commission and approved by the Legislature.

“I don’t think anyone has any idea of what the battleground is going to look like,” Catalfamo said. “I don’t think they (Democrats) are going to make it any easier for us.”

Also on Tuesday, Stefanik announced she raised $3 million, across all platforms, during the first quarter, which ended March 31.

More than half of the $3 million was raised for Stefanik’s re-election campaign, her E-PAC political action committee, and the Elise Victory Fund, a separate campaign fund, said Alex DeGrasse, executive director of Stefanik’s campaign.