Stefaink sponsors bill to study pre-trial release

Republican lawmakers, however, have sounded public safety alarms over the new laws, and kicked off the first week of legislative session with an amendment that would repeal the historic criminal justice reforms passed last year, including bail reform. Even some Democratic legislators have proposed amendments to the law, or at least expressed openness to exploring tweaks. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who proposed the legislation in his 2019 agenda, called the reforms a “work in progress” in a speech last week, and said there were “consequences that we have to adjust for.”

During his opening address, newly elected Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-120, urged his fellow legislators to take another look at the laws, saying he’s “not trying to grind the political ax” but rather protect public safety and listen to local law-enforcement officials, judges and district attorneys that have expressed concerns about repercussions of the new laws.

While some Democratic legislators have proposed their own amendments to the law, including inviting back in judicial discretion for certain crimes, most are standing firm.

One of those is Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, who said the reforms were about making sure defendants get treated equally, and urged people to have more patience and let the law take effect.

“Judicial discretion invites back in bias,” he recently told reporters. “When two people who are charged with the same crime end up with different bails, that gives me pause on judicial discretion. Right now the way the law is written, it is based on the crime you are accused of, whether you should be released.”

