Stec transfers funds to aid GOP's state Senate efforts

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is helping fund the Republican effort to take control of the state Senate, even as he defends his own seat.

Stec transferred $43,400 from his campaign fund to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, the political arm of the Senate Republican Conference.

The Republican Conference committee allocated $12,873 to supporting Stec’s campaign, leaving $30,527 for the committee to support other Republican Senate candidates, according to reports that Stec’s campaign and the conference committee filed with the state Board of Elections.

Stec, who is running for a second two-year term, had $69,849 in his campaign fund, and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper had $16,280, with $24,000 in campaign debt, as of Oct. 24, the last full campaign finance reports before the election.

Stec raised $13,356 for his campaign from Oct. 3 to 24, and spent $68,849, including the $43,400 transferred to the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.

Stec’s largest contributions during the period were $5,000 from Rich Air, the aviation company of developer Richard Schmerhorn of Queensbury, and $2,000 from Romeo Toyota of Glens Falls.

The Public Employees Federation, a government employees union, contributed $500.

Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury, raised $12,709 for her campaign from Oct. 3 to 24, and spent $34,492.

Lapper’s largest individual contribution was $1,000 from Amy Hogan-Moulton.

Warren County Democratic Committee contributed $3,500, Clinton County Democratic Committee $1,000, and Washington County Democratic Committee $650.

The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.

Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently directly before and after an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

44th Senate District

In the 44th Senate District, state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, had $125,976 in his campaign fund, as of Oct. 24, and Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich $88,332, with $75,000 in campaign debt.

Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna, raised $76,829 from Oct. 3 to 24, and spent $49,904.

Planned Parenthood of Empire State contributed $2,000 Ostrelich’s campaign and Planned Parenthood of New York City contributed $1,000.

The campaign fund of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, contributed $3,000, and the campaign fund of Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianarris, D-Queens, donated $2,500 to Ostrelich's campaign.

The International Union of Operating Engineers contributed $5,000, and the New York Nurses Association $2,000.

Tedisco raised $16,804 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, and spent $9,233.

His largest contribution was $1,400 from Helen Simpson Real Estate of Saratoga Springs.

The Civil Service Employees Association, a government employees union, contributed $1,000, and the Greater Capital Association of Realtors, $1,000.

The 44th Senate District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

43rd Senate District

In the 43rd Senate District, state Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, had $49,565 in his campaign fund, as of Oct. 24, and Democrat Andrea Smyth, a health care and political issues advocate from Troy, had $61,210, with $75,000 in campaign debt.

Ashby raised $61,674 from Oct.3 to 24, and spent $67,246.

His largest contributions were $11,800 from the Realtors Political Action Committee of New York State, $5,000 from the campaign fund of state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, and $3,000 from William and Miranda Liu of Albany.

Smyth raised $64,825 from Oct.3 to Oct. 24, and spent $83,901.

Her largest contributions were $10,000 from Moreen McKee of Troy and $4,300 from Christian Smyth of New York City.