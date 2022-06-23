Stec seeks to allow municipalities to expand lakefront taxing districts to control invasives

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, continues to push for legislation he introduced to allow municipalities to establish special lakefront taxing districts to fund the control of invasive species such as zebra mussels.

The law would expand the parameters of aquatic nuisance plant districts to encompass invasive invertebrates, animals that lack a backbone.

The town of Queensbury, some years ago, established aquatic nuisance plant districts around Glen Lake and Lake Sunnyside.

The districts collect a special tax from property owners around the lakes dedicated to control of invasive plants such as milfoil.

Lake organization officials have said that the dedicated tax provides a dependable funding stream for water-quality efforts, and is easier to administer than holding annual fund drives.

Stec, who was instrumental in establishing the local districts, said in an interview Wednesday that it seemed logical to expand the concept to controlling invertebrates.

“I presented the idea to the DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation) and they loved the idea. They said, ‘That makes sense,’” Stec said.

The legislation passed the Senate on May 22 by a 61-0 vote, but did not pass the Assembly because of technical issues.

“It’s one of my priorities,” Stec said. “I want to work on it off-session so that it is ready to go in January.”

In other regional political news:

Mental health legislation

U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, both voted on Wednesday in favor of legislation to continue federal mental and behavior programs for another five years and to expand certain aspects.

The legislation passed by a vote of 402-20, with no Democrats voting against the legislation.

All but one member of New York’s House delegation voted in support of the legislation.

Republican Lee Zeldin did not vote.

Sorting out spam

Political e-mails must go through unless specifically marked as spam by intended recipients, insists U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Stefanik said in a press release on Wednesday that technology companies are “censuring” emails of conservative political officials, campaigns and organizations by using algorithms to reject emails as spam.

“Emails should not be subject to politicized filters, because the American people should be able to receive information without Big Tech picking and choosing their political priorities,” she said.

Stefanik announced that she has co-sponsored legislation that Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., introduced Tuesday to regulate the practice.

The proposed legislation would prohibit email services from using filtering algorithms on emails from federal political campaigns or campaign committees unless an email user took an action to apply a label, such as spam, for the email.

The legislation also requires operators of email services to produce quarterly “transparency” reports and requires email services to disclose information to the individual campaigns on the percentage of emails flagged as spam, the total number of emails that reached an email user’s primary inbox, and a summary as to why emails from the individual campaign did not reach a user’s primary inbox.

Dunking booth

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, will take a turn in the dunking booth at Food Truck Fridays on the Pond July 1 at the Horicon Community Center at Mill Pond in Brant Lake.

“People can take their shots at me,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Would-be dunkers throw softballs at a target, which, if hit, triggers a lever that will dunk the assemblyman in a tank of water.

The event featuring food trucks and entertainment is from 5 to 8 p.m.

Simpson will be at the dunking booth around 6 p.m., when the band takes a break.

There is no charge to attempt to dunk him.

Simpson joked that it is free for everyone except Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

“I might charge her,” he quipped.

Stec on Senate races

Key races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley could flip the majority in the state Senate back to the Republican Party, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We’re going to have a (Republican) Senate majority and elect a Republican governor. That’s the plan,” he predicted.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

