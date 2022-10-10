Stec outraising challenger Lapper in state Senate race

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, received $10,250 in labor union campaign contributions as he outraised Jean Lapper, his Democratic opponent in the 45th Senate District, over the roughly three-month, most-recent campaign finance reporting period.

Lapper did not receive any labor union contributions in the period from July 8 to Oct. 3.

Larry Bulman, general officer of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry, personally contributed $150 to Lapper’s campaign, even though his union contributed $6,500 to Stec’s campaign.

Other labor unions that contributed to Stec’s campaign during the period are as follows: New York State Association of Electrical Workers, $350; New York State United Teachers, $300; New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, $2,400; and Police Benevolent Association of New York State, $700.

Stec had $105,713 in his campaign fund, as of Oct. 3, and Lapper had $37,823, with $24,000 in campaign debt, heading into the final month of the campaign, according to reports the campaigns filed with the state Board of Elections.

Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently directly before and after an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Stec raised $81,922 for his campaign between July 8 and Oct. 3, and Lapper raised $26,316.

Lapper personally loaned her campaign $4,000 during the period, and Catherine Atherden of Queensbury loaned the campaign $10,000, bringing total campaign debt to $24,000.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a Democrat who owns a second home in Thurman, contributed $1,650 from his campaign fund to Lapper’s campaign.

Other cash contributors of $1,000 or more are as follows: Michael Gleason of Queensbury, $1,500; Thomas Wood of Plattsburgh, $1,000; Northeast Appraisals of Glens Falls, $1,000.

Stec’s other cash contributors of $1,000 or more are as follows: Harold McKinney, Fort Edward, $1,200; Peter Paine, Willsboro, $2,000; Richard Hearn, Genesee County, $1,200; Lawrence Brown, Kattskill Bay, $1,500; Schuyler Systems, Plattsburgh, $3,700; Richard Askew, Lake George, $1,000; Kathryn Muncil, Lake George, $2,400; Elizabeth Herch, Massena, $1,000; Sheri Zappone, Queensbury, $1,000; Liquor and Wine Warehouse, Plattsburgh, $1,200; Liberty Affordable Housing, Rome, $1,000; Reale Construction, Ticonderoga, $1,500; Northeast Realty Development, Queensbury, $2,000; Jointa Lime Co., $2,500; St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, Akwesasne, $1,200; Environmental and Fueling Systems, Troy, $1,000; Tr Mac, Queensbury, $1,500; Realtors PAC, $2,650; Northeast Government Consulting, Albany, $1,200; Braen Stone, Whitehall, $2,000; New York Construction Materials, Latham, $1,200; New York Restaurant PAC, Albany, $1,200; Sylvamo Paper Co., Memphis, Tennessee, $1,200.

Stec spent $70,575 on his campaign between July 8 and Oct. 3, while Lapper spent $26,791.

The 45th Senate District includes the northern tip of Washington County, all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, and eastern St. Lawrence County.