State Sen. Dan Stec, R,C-Queensbury, honored his predecessor, retired state Sen. Betty Little, at the Senate’s recent 2023 Women of Distinction ceremony in Albany.
Stec selected Little as his pick for this year’s Women of Distinction class, citing her long and distinguished record as a public servant and dedication to helping improve our communities.
“I’m honored to consider her a good friend, mentor and colleague. Her record of service speaks for itself, and she’s been an inspiration to myself and so many others," Stec said in a news release. “Betty Little has dedicated her life and career to helping others and has a profound legacy as a great public servant for our communities. She is the epitome of a woman of distinction and more than deserving of this honor. It was great celebrating her career and accomplishments at this year’s ceremony.”
