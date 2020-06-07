Stec disappointed by graduation guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Assemblyman Dan Stec is not satisfied with the state’s guidelines for graduation ceremonies, saying there are other, more traditional methods to hold graduations while still staying safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state guidance, announced Thursday, allows virtual or drive-in and drive-through ceremonies to be held. Most Tri-Lakes area districts are opting for the drive-in method.

Stec, a Republican from Queensbury who is running for a state Senate seat in the November election, said these options are “just not good enough for our students and school districts.”

“Instead of concluding students’ high school careers on a rushed, superficial note, (I am) encouraging state officials to allow socially distanced ceremonies akin to the Air Force graduation this past April and the impending graduation at West Point,” Stec said in a press release. “At these events, students walk in their processionals at an acceptable distance and sit 6 feet apart for a full ceremony.”

He pointed out that most graduations are scheduled while the state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, and said that means they should not settle for what the state dictates now.