Stec calls for tax free unemployment checks, open up aid to freelancers

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called on the state and federal government to waive taxes on thousands of unemployment checks and open up benefits to freelance workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re in the middle of an unprecedented crisis right now. New York state is bearing the brunt of this pandemic and our residents are experiencing some of the toughest financial times we have seen in decades,” Stec said in a news release. “A significant portion of New Yorkers are currently laid off or unemployed as we attempt to slow, and hopefully, prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Unemployment checks are charged 10 percent in federal taxes and 2.5 percent from New York state.

The Department of Labor has seen a record number of new filings in New York and across the country. According to figures released Thursday, 80,334 people applied for benefits in New York last week.

Stec is also calling for freelancers to be made eligible for benefits from state and federal assistance programs.