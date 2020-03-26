Stec calls for tax-free unemployment checks, aid to freelancers

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called on the state and federal government to waive taxes on thousands of unemployment checks and open up benefits to freelance workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re in the middle of an unprecedented crisis right now. New York state is bearing the brunt of this pandemic and our residents are experiencing some of the toughest financial times we have seen in decades,” Stec said in a news release. “A significant portion of New Yorkers are currently laid off or unemployed as we attempt to slow, and hopefully, prevent the spread of the coronavirus."
Unemployment checks are charged 10 percent in federal taxes and 2.5 percent from New York state.
The Department of Labor has seen a record number of new filings in New York and across the country. According to figures released Thursday, 80,334 people applied for benefits in New York last week.
Stec is also calling for freelancers to be made eligible for benefits from state and federal assistance programs.
“I strongly urge the governor to use his executive powers to lift this tax and make more hardworking New Yorkers eligible for unemployment benefits during this uncertain time. In addition, I am reaching out to our state congressional delegation to push for lifting the federal tax on unemployment as well. As New Yorkers and Americans, we have an obligation to look out for one another and do what we can to help each other out during this time of need. This is one small, but important, way to do so,” Stec concluded.
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits across the nation — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.
