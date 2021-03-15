Stec asks feds to take over vaccine program

The letter is signed by 18 Republican senators.

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said Monday that county officials have spoken to Schwartz regularly about vaccine-related topics, including the creation of a new mass vaccination site, and he has been helpful.

“But no one here has reported receiving any calls related to any political topics or to discuss support of any state officials,” Lehman said in an email.

Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, issued a statement on Monday that did not deny the conversations took place. However, she said Schwartz did not discuss vaccine distribution, which is based on objective criteria to make sure it matches eligible populations, ensure equity and the ability to rapidly administer shots.

“To be clear, Larry's conversations did not bring up vaccine distribution — he would never link political support to public health decisions,” she said in the statement. “Distorting Larry's role or intentions for headlines maligns a decades-long public servant who has done nothing but volunteer around the clock since March to help New York get through the COVID pandemic. Any suggestion that Larry acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false."

