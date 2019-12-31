Stec announces Essex County endorsements

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R,C,I-Queensbury, announced Monday that several Essex County officials have endorsed his run to represent the 45th Senate District.

Stec, who earlier this month announced his candidacy for the seat that State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, will retire from at the end of 2020, said he was thankful and honored for their backing.

"As an Assemblyman, I’ve enjoyed working hand-in-hand with all of them to strengthen Essex County and fight for our shared values," he said in a statement.

"If elected, I look forward to continuing to do the same as a State Senator.”

Commitment

Retired Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting spoke to Stec's dedication and commitment.

“Assemblyman Stec is tireless in his travels, his commitment and always takes the time to not only listen to his constituents but also to fully understand the issues and concerns they want to convey."

Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin said Stec had proven himself "to be an excellent spokesman for Essex County in the New York State Assembly.