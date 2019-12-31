Stec announces Essex County endorsements

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R,C,I-Queensbury, announced Monday that several Essex County officials have endorsed his run to represent the 45th Senate District.
Stec, who earlier this month announced his candidacy for the seat that State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, will retire from at the end of 2020, said he was thankful and honored for their backing.
"As an Assemblyman, I’ve enjoyed working hand-in-hand with all of them to strengthen Essex County and fight for our shared values," he said in a statement.
"If elected, I look forward to continuing to do the same as a State Senator.”
Commitment
Retired Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting spoke to Stec's dedication and commitment.
“Assemblyman Stec is tireless in his travels, his commitment and always takes the time to not only listen to his constituents but also to fully understand the issues and concerns they want to convey."
Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin said Stec had proven himself "to be an excellent spokesman for Essex County in the New York State Assembly.
"While it will be difficult to follow in the footsteps of our last two senators from the 45th District — Ron Stafford and Betty Little — there is no one I would rather have representing me there than Dan Stec."
Several town supervisors also offered praise for Stec and belief in his suitability for the State Senate seat.
County GOP to meet
State GOP North Country Regional Vice Chair and Essex County Republican Committee Chair John Gereau said he believes local endorsements do play a role in a county committee's decision to endorse.
"I can't speak for my committee members, but ... I can't see how that wouldn't impact it. To be honest, ... I've received nothing but positive responses from my committee members, too."
Gereau's committee will meet on Jan. 16 to decide on endorsements for the 45th Senate District, the 114th Assembly District that Stec will be vacating, and the 21st Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Gereau has not heard of any other Republicans stepping forward to run for the State Senate seat and commented that momentum is going Stec's way.
"I think he's by far the most qualified candidate for the position.
"He's got big shoes to fill with Betty little, that's for sure. We're going to miss her but I think we'll be in good hands with Dan."
Davis running
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis announced her candidacy for the 45th Senate District in May and will likely be the Democratic contender.
So far, she has been officially endorsed by the Clinton, Essex, Warren and St. Lawrence county Democratic committees.
The Franklin and Washington county committees will meet after the start of the year to decide on endorsements, she has told the Press-Republican.