Stec announces candidacy for state Senate

QUEENSBURY — Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced his candidacy today for the state Senate’s 45th District to replace the retiring Sen. Betty Little.

“With the news of Senator Little’s retirement, it’s so important that we elect someone that understands the issues we face, and has the experience and record of fighting on our behalf,” he said in a news release.

“My top priorities have always been defending our values and fighting for common-sense solutions to the challenges we face,” he added. “This is why I’ve partnered with local law enforcement to oppose the bail reforms instituted by Senate and Assembly Democrats. It’s why I opposed giving drivers’ licenses, ‘free’ college tuition to illegal immigrants and other initiatives that put the rights of criminals before the well-being of our communities.

