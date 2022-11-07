State, regional, local races on tap for Election Day

Voters go to the polls on Tuesday in what is expected to be one of the closest New York gubernatorial races in recent decades.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was elevated to governor when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021, is seeking to win a full four-term term.

Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, a congressman from Long Island, is seeking to be the first Republican governor in New York since George Pataki left office at the end of 2006.

The outcome of the governor’s race could be an indicator of the political muscle of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who has been among the chief campaigners for Zeldin upstate.

Hochul has focused on shoring up the Democratic base in New York City, bringing in President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, among other prominent Democrats, to campaign with her.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other statewide offices on the ballot on Tuesday are attorney general, state comptroller and U.S. senator.

There is a statewide referendum on whether to approve an environmental bond act.

Congressional races

In the 21st Congressional District, Stefanik is running against Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

The 21st District includes all or portions of 15 counties, including all of Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.

In the 20th Congressional District, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

The 20th Congressional District includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.

Legislative races

In the 45th state Senate District: State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is running against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury.

The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.

In the 44th state Senate District: State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Amsterdam, is running against Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna.

The 44th District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

In the 43rd state Senate District: State Assemblyman Jake Ashby is running against Democrat Andrea Smyth, a health care and political issues advocate from Troy, for an open seat.

The 43rd Senate District includes Rensselaer County and portions of Washington and Albany counties. In Washington County, the district includes from Fort Edward south to the Rensselaer County line.

In the 113th state Assembly District: State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is being challenged by Republican David Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton.

The 113th Assembly District includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

Local races

In the Crandall Public Library District, voters in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau will vote on whether to approve the proposed $5.3 million budget, which has no tax increase.

There are a number of local contests to be decided, including for town board in Warrensburg and Kingsbury for unexpired terms, a town highway superintendent race in Greenwich, a town justice race in the town of Saratoga, a contest for Saratoga County district attorney, and six candidates seeking three state Supreme Court justice positions in the 4th Judicial District.

Local propositions, in addition to the Crandall Public Library measure, involve extending the term of office for town clerk and highway superintendent in Wilton, amending the Volunteer Firefighters Service Award Program and the Volunteer Ambulance Workers Service Award Program in Queensbury, and changing the city of Glens Falls charter to redraw the five ward boundary divisions.

A collection of candidate responses to questionnaires and Post-Star stories leading up to Tuesday’s general election is available on poststar.com. Look for “Lead-up to Election 2022.”