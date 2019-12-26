State Legislative session proves successful for one party

ALBANY — With the passage of the Green Light law, criminal justice reforms and the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, this past legislative session was a historically productive, successful one for the Democratic Party — and a sweet taste of life back the majority in the state Senate.

On the other side of the aisle, however, the sense of defeat within the Republican Party is prominent. Nothing demonstrates that more than the Domino line of Republican senators, including Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, that have announced they would not seek re-election next year.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas week, seven incumbent Republicans have announced plans to retire from the state Senate, stretching from the Hudson Valley to Western New York to the North Country. At least four of the senators — including George Amedore, R-46 — hail from competitive districts that could flip in the upcoming elections without an incumbent in the mix. And if Democrats win just two more seats, they would have a super majority in the Senate — meaning they could override Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s vetoes.