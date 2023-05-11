Local land conservancies and trusts in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were named as recipients of state grant money announced earlier this moth.

A May 2 announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office detailed $3 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants for 45 nonprofit land trusts across the state.

The Lake George Land Conservancy made the list twice.

In Hague, $44,500 was awarded to removing barriers to recreation through accessibility at Peggy’s Point.

"The work will redevelop the trail and add amenities to make the park and waterfront more accessible," the conservancy said in a separate news release issued this week. "Educational signage will enhance the visitor experience, and native plantings will strengthen the shoreline against erosion from storm events."

The conservancy also was awarded $23,800 to help its communication efforts with the public. Funds will go toward conference room equipment for multipurpose public programs, website audit and potential changes, training and consultation for mapping software, and field equipment.

“The Conservation Partnership Program continues to be a reliable resource for the LGLC to fund mission critical projects that benefit communities all around Lake George," LGLC Executive Director Michael Horn said in the organization's news release. "Many thanks to New York State and the Land Trust Alliance for this excellent program.”

The announcements include 67 grants funded through New York State's Environmental Protection Fund that will leverage an additional $3 million in private and local funding.

"Land conservation is essential in New York's fight to mitigate climate change and protect our state's unparalleled natural resources," Hochul said in the announcement. "Supporting the critical work of land trusts across the state will bring us closer to our goal of safeguarding 30 percent of public land in New York by 2030, ensuring future generations will have access to green space and protected natural habitats."

More local nonprofits awarded include:

$8,480 to the Agricultural Stewardship Association in the Town of Argyle for the donation of the 121-acre Valley View Farm for land preservation purposes.

$100,000 to the Agricultural Stewardship Association in the Town of Greenwich to hire a full-time stewardship manager.

$85,000 to the American Farmland Trust in Saratoga Springs for developing a guide for landowners that are considering solar.