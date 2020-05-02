State budget director advises cut non-essential spending, refrain from grants to municipalities

Mujica's memo states: "Agencies and authorities are barred from entering into new contracts for capital projects except where an agency or authority certifies that not initiating a project poses an imminent threat to public health and safety."

Cuomo aides confirmed the memo was issued after CNHI obtained a copy from other government officials.

Fiscal watchdogs said the new belt-tightening moves appear to be a prelude for what will be even stronger measures to slash state spending.

"To use an analogy, they are taking their foot off the accelerator now because they will have to slam on the brakes soon," said David Friedfel, director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission.

Another analyst, E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, said the Cuomo administration has been slow on the draw in responding to a fiscal calamity that began when stock prices began dropping in late February amid growing concerns about the pandemic's economic impacts.

"Frankly, this memo should have gone out two months ago," said McMahon. "The governor has been behind the curve on the budget every step of the way."