County governments face a surprise revenue shortage if a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget plan to no longer share federal emergency Medicaid funds with counties comes to fruition.

Locally, more than $6 million would be shifted from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties' coffers combined, to the state, in order to expand overall Medicaid services.

The counties have received the funding, and were expecting to continue receiving it, under a measure that U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., inserted into a federal coronavirus relief bill in 2020, providing New York, among other states, with temporary enhanced emergency Medicaid funding.

Since 2020, the state has passed along a portion of that emergency Medicaid funding to counties, which, in New York, cover a portion of Medicaid costs.

Under Hochul’s state budget plan, released Wednesday, the state would no longer share a portion of that emergency federal funding with counties.

The New York State Association of Counties estimates that as much a $1 billion statewide would be shifted from county to state coffers.

Warren County would lose an estimated $1.57 million, Washington County $1.44 million and Saratoga County $3.14 million.

“At a time when New York is facing an affordability crisis, the last thing the governor should be doing is burden local taxpayers with more costs. … We sincerely hope the governor will reconsider this misguided proposal,” said Michael Zurlo, president of NYSAC, in a news release.

Medicaid is a joint federal, state and county health care and nursing home program for the poor, elderly and disabled.

Matthew Janiszewski, a spokesman for Hochul, said the emergency federal funding was intended to offset the increase in Medicaid costs because of the pandemic.

However, the state capped county Medicaid costs in 2015, making the sharing of the emergency payments essentially duplicative.

“Governor Hochul understands the financial burdens that are placed on county governments. … Given the governor's historic health care investments, the state is utilizing the available federal dollars to fund critical investments in Medicaid to ensure access, promote equity and stabilize the health system serving New York's most vulnerable New Yorkers,” Janiszewski said in a statement.

Hochul’s proposed budget includes continuing the cap on county Medicaid costs.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said the governor’s proposal to no longer share the emergency Medicaid funding with counties is wrong, both in substance and in timing.

Counties base their budgets on the calendar year, while the state budget is based on a fiscal year that begins April 1.

The change would leave counties with shortfalls months after county budgets were already set, she explained.

“I will be arguing against that change,” she said in a telephone interview.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said the proposed shift is an example of the “every-day two-step” in which the state takes money from one source to pay for the expansion of another.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” he said in a telephone interview.

Warren County Administrator John Taflon said the proposed cost shift is an example of the challenges counties face because of unfunded mandates.

“Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors have long had concerns about the amount of Medicaid costs that are passed on to local taxpayers, and we hope the governor will reconsider this proposal,” he said in a statement.