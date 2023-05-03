SOUTH GLENS FALLS — What began as a contentious debate settled into a compromising, days-long budget discussion between the South Glens Falls Mayor and Board of Trustees.

When all was said and done, the board on April 26 voted on a 2023-2024 General Fund budget of $3,182,687, an increase of $126,594 from last year. The tax rate is $4.62, which is a decrease of $0.37 from last year and the village tapped $69,633 from its fund balance.

Mayor Nicholas Bodkin’s original budget proposal drew nothing from the fund balance but carried a higher tax rate. It also included a $2,000 raise for all department heads, which equates to around a 3% wage increase. With the trustee mayoral positions earning significantly less than full-time department positions, Bodkin’s budget also included a $2,000 increase to the mayor’s wage, and a $1,000 increase for each of the four trustee positions — a 10% increase.

The tentative budget was highly scrutinized by trustees Harry Gutheil and Tony Girard, who accused the mayor of intentionally excluding the board from budget talks with department heads. The group collectively agreed to meet prior to the April 19 regular session to pick through the budget, and address the trustee’s concerns.

“The intent here was to give a raise consistent with the other department heads, not based on percentage,” Bodkin said. “When you have people earning different amounts of salary, sticking to a strictly percentage-based system of raises, leads to further inequalities in pay gaps.”

Trustee Joe Orlow supported the increase, citing his time as mayor, in which he cut the mayor and trustee wage by 10%, which he said still hasn’t been raised to what it was seven years ago.

“We want to be able to attract in this world today…,” Orlow said, before being interrupted by Gutheil and Girard.

“Oh, come on. Don’t gimme that,” Gutheil said.

“Stop. Stop. Please stop,” Girard added.

“I have a right to voice my opinion,” Orlow continued.

“You have a right to voice, go ahead. You made your point.” Girard acquiesced.

“Thank you, and if you’d like to have a debate I’d be glad to do it, But I don’t think we want to waste that time,” Orlow said.

“The debate is the taxpayers don’t really want us to have a 10% increase,” Girard answered.

Orlow responded that there has been a lack of stability in government over the last six years and raising the salary would attract more candidates to run for office.

Gutheil addressed Orlow’s comment.

“I respect your opinion,” he started. “In today’s world, nobody’s getting 10% raises, or very few, especially in government. We’re supposed to be setting an example. You knew what the salary was when you ran for it. Aren’t you happy to get that?”

While Orlow and Bodkin stood on the position that the rate increase would be necessary to attract future candidates to run for public office within the village, Gutheil and Girard argued that financial incentive should not be a driving factor for those looking to enter politics.

“The reason I put the raises where I put them was to make these positions more attractive to potential candidates in the future,” Bodkin said. “These jobs are not easy jobs. They require time. They require commitment, education, and if we want to attract future governmental representatives, we have to create an environment in which people are compensated fairly for their time and effort.”

“Money is probably the worst reason that anybody should be running for a job to represent the people,” Gutheil said. “To me, that doesn’t attract the right people.”

Girard moved to reduce the trustee wage increase to 2%, which would be a $200 raise. With Trustee Tim Carota absent from that meeting, the vote was split down the middle, and the motion was not passed.

“Does it have to be 10%, no, but we should have some recognition, and more than 2%,” Orlow said.

Girard and Orlow agreed on a 4% increase for the trustees, or a $400 raise. This time, Girard and Orlow voted to reduce the increase to 4%, while Bodkin and Gutheil voted the motion down. Albeit, Gutheil’s reasoning was an unwillingness to budge on the 2% increase he and Girard had originally wanted.

“If this is the way it’s gonna be the rest of the night, I’ll be leaving right now,” Girard said after the second motion failed. “Let me just ask you one question,” he added, addressing Bodkin. “Are you willing to change your budget?”

“Unless there’s something significant that would warrant a drastic change in the budget, no,” Bodkin responded.

“Well the HRA (health reimbursement arrangement) is significant, and it warrants to be changed,” Girard said.

Gutheil added that for “the mayor not to say he’s wrong, to work with us and make changes on the budget, that’s pure arrogance.”

“I’m standing behind my budget and my team that helped draft it,” Bodkin responded.

“I’m standing behind the taxpayers,” Gutheil continued, “The people that I’m glad to represent.”

“And so am I,” Bodkin said.

Moving on, Girard then suggested keeping the general fund’s employee HRA budget, which is funded through tax-payer dollars, at last year’s rate of $60,000 and moving $40,000 from the reserve fund to bring in closer to what was proposed.

With all three trustees present and Bodkin voting in favor of the change, the tone of the meeting quickly shifted from bickering to balance, as the officials and department heads worked their way through the proposed budget, addressing concerns brought up by Gutheil and Girard.

The workshop adjourned at around 6 p.m. so the board could meet with legal counsel, and continue with its regular board meeting agenda.

Talks conclude

Budget talks resumed on April 26 with another workshop. This time all four trustees were present. Girard asked Carota what he thought about a 4% increase instead of a 10% increase.”

Initially Carota said he was comfortable with the $1,000 increase proposed by the mayor’s budget, but after some discussion and clarification that Girard’s motion would be for a $400 increase, not a percentage-based increase, Carota agreed to the lower amount. Despite not being comfortable with the compromise, Gutheil also voted in favor. The motion passed with Bodkin being the only “no” vote.

The rest of the budget workshop proceeded with trustees discussing budget proposals directly with department heads, voting on minor shifts and changes along the way.

The budget was passed with Girard, Orlow, and Carota voting “yes,” Bodkin abstaining, and Gutheil voting, “no.”

“There were things in the budget that I just thought we didn’t need,” Gutheil explained. “I’m glad to see we got the tax rate down. If it wasn’t for the changes that the board made, it wouldn’t have been a good budget.”