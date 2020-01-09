Smith gets GOP nod in Warren County judge race

Hobbs said he was little surprised and disappointed about the decision.

“Since I’m already a county court level judge, I wasn’t in it for any personal gain because my pay never would increase,” he said. “I was really in it to try and improve the county court system for all of our residents through programs that I wanted to develop like the veterans court and the mental health court.”

Hobbs said he heard from some people on the committee that they believed he was doing such a good job at Glens Falls City Court that they wanted to keep him there.

Hobbs said he is going to continue to pursue new programs at City Court, including adding a triage court this year to help people with severe drug addiction problems get immediately into a program.

“These are people who are suffering so bad that there’s a concern that they may overdose. The goal of the triage court is to keep them alive,” he said.

Hobbs will continue to travel to other county courts to hear felony cases when needed.

Democrat Greg Canale, a Queensbury trial attorney, is also seeking the position.

Julie Garcia, former Essex County district attorney, said she is exploring the possibility but has not made a decision. Garcia unsuccessfully ran for state Supreme Court judgeship for the Fourth Judicial District in 2019.

