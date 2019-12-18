Smith announces run to replace Hall as Warren County judge

GLENS FALLS — Rob Smith, principal court attorney for Warren County Court Judge John Hall, announced Wednesday that he is running to replace Hall, who is retiring.

Smith is seeking the Warren County Court and Surrogate Court judgeship.

Smith, a Republican, will seek endorsements from the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties.

Smith said in a news release that his 23-year legal career has focused on criminal law and trust and estate law. He was in private practice for five years and then shifted to the public sector.

“Over the past year, several friends, colleagues, attorneys and former judges have approached me and encouraged me to run for this very important position,” he said. “I am humbled by their confidence in me and would be honored to continue to serve this community and follow in the footsteps of the Honorable John S. Hall Jr. and the late Honorable John Austin. I learned a lot from these two incredible judges while I worked with them over the past 18 years as their principal court attorney.”

He said he has a unique skills set and extensive knowledge of penal law, criminal procedure law, vehicle and traffic laws, the rules of evidence, civil practice laws and rules and mental hygiene laws.