Six seek vacant Queensbury supervisor-at-large seat

QUEENSBURY — On Monday, Rachel Seeber submitted her formal letter of resignation to the Town Board, and the board has already received six letters of intent to fill Seeber’s position as one of the Queensbury supervisors-at-large on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Seeber, a Republican, announced in November her intent to resign from her term before it expired at the end of the year.

Mike Parwana

Democrat Mike Parwana said he intended to run for the position this year in November, before Seeber announced her intent to resign, so now he hopes to fill the empty seat.

Parwana submitted his letter of intent to the Town Board on Monday.

“My primary purpose in seeking office is to replace the at-large election with a ward-based system in order to better reflect the needs of town residents. A further goal is to advocate for change to a county legislature to end the problematic and inequitable supervisor form of government at the county level. Obviously I am prepared to represent residents on all the varied issues of county government bearing in mind the admonition of the founders of our nation that ‘Governments are instituted among (people), deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed … ,’ but mostly I feel the board needs a progressive point of view, one that is optimistic, that sees this as a place that can and will grow if we plan and build responsibly,” Parwana’s letter reads.

Parwana goes on to state the need for more diversity on the boards, at a town and county level.

“While I promote the necessity of electing more women I also recognize that there is very little diversity in terms of ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Having been born in Afghanistan, a predominantly Muslim nation, and being related to numerous immigrants who arrived in this country by various means in recent decades (many of them refugees) I feel I bring a set of experiences and valuable insight to discussions around policy, and it is important for members of the community to feel there is opportunity for all,” he states.

Parwana continues to suggest that “to replace one Republican woman with another Republican woman is an affront to women themselves.”

On Saturday morning, Travis Whitehead, a Republican, also submitted his letter of intent and resume.

“My goal is to see the efficient and economical working of local government, by respecting that every dollar we spend was earned by somebody else, and that we are merely the custodians of those funds,” Whitehead’s resume reads.

A Queensbury resident since 2000, the Long Island native has a corporate background working for industrial companies, but states “numerous team building and critical thinking programs” aid him in his public service efforts.

“While I initially viewed my efforts as giving back to my community in a technical sense — as a consultant, pro bono — I have since discovered that I have a talent for asking the questions that are often overlooked and even less appreciated by local boards that are not used to having their actions critically evaluated — something that is natural in the corporate engineering world I come from,” his resume reads.

Democrat and mental health counselor Robin Larkin confirmed her intent on Tuesday, and she was the first to submit her letter “to signal her interest in filling the vacancy” on Dec. 5, 2022.

“I am a local business owner and active community member with professional and personal expertise in identifying issues and building consensus to solve problems. Warren County is an exciting and vibrant place to live; I would like to leverage my expertise to be a part of that continued vibrancy in an official capacity,” her letter states.

Larkin has past experience with roles on the Town of Ballston Land Conservation Committee and Farm Market Board and as the secretary of the Queensbury Democratic Committee.

“I also have community committee experience through roles with various church and civic organizations. My role as an election inspector taught me the importance of remaining neutral while fulfilling my responsibilities. I believe I would be an asset to the board and our community with my expertise and experience as both a business owner and resident,” the letter reads.

Hilary Stec, wife of state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, also announced her interest in the position to the Glens Falls Chronicle on Jan. 17. She could not be reached for comment by The Post-Star on Tuesday.

Tim McNulty, Town Board member and chairman of the Queensbury Republican Committee, confirmed those four letters of interest have been received as well as two others from Jim Dobkowski and Donald Stack.

Dobkowski, a Fort Ann teacher and former Republican who now identifies as a Conservative, submitted his letter of interest to the board on Friday.

He states his experience as a former press secretary for the Suffolk County Legislature, in addition to advocating for the Town Board’s attention to water issues on Northwest Road as well as supporting the town’s short-term rental laws along with his wife, Jennifer. Dobkowski recently assisted in crafting the language of a New York State Association of Counties, or NYSAC, resolution “to close a loophole in Megan’s Law which allowed sexual predators to stay in residential neighborhoods unannounced.”

“My lifetime care and concern for the environment, my love and appreciation for the people of Queensbury and my experience in county government, I believe make me a qualified choice to represent Queensbury,” his letter reads.

Stack could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Filling the seat

The Town Board is looking to receive more letters of intent “over the next 7-10 days,” McNulty told The Post-Star on Tuesday.

“We are going to meet on the 15th (of Feb.) at 3 p.m. and the 16th at 6:30 p.m. to interview, hear presentations and talk to the interested parties, with the intent of having a (Town Board) vote on Feb. 27 at our regularly scheduled meeting,” McNulty said.

The board had some debate in early January, but decided to hold the announcement for the position until Seeber’s letter was received on Monday. McNulty said the town will issue a news release about the vacancy this week.

He also explained that the person chosen to fill the position would only serve until the term expires on Dec. 31, unless they run and are re-elected by Queensbury voters in the November election.

“We would hope that the folks who have submitted their letters of intent and any others would do so with the intention of running for the position. We think it would be great to have seven or eight months of experience going into the election to go forward representing Queensbury on the county board,” he concluded.