Simpson promises smooth transition from supervisor to Assembly

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said he believes it will be a smooth transition from his current job to his new one representing the 114th Assembly District.

“I’m just looking forward to representing every person in this district, and the campaign is over, the election is over and now I’m excited to get to work,” he said.

Simpson will resign as supervisor at the end of the year after being elected to the Assembly on Tuesday. He captured 59% of the vote over Democratic opponent Claudia Braymer, the Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, who received 39.5% of the vote, and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who garnered 1.3% of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

Simpson said Wednesday that Sylvia Smith, his deputy supervisor and a fellow Republican, has indicated that she is interested in being appointed supervisor for the rest of his term, which would have ended Dec. 31, 2021.

“She’s been my deputy for several years now and she’s done a great job. She’s a lifelong resident of Horicon,” he said.

It would be up to the board to decide whether to hold a special election, according to Simpson. He said he believes the board could leave the seat vacant until the next regular election.