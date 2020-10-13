Simpson and Woerner lead in campaign cash in local Assembly races

Republican Matt Simpson has an edge in fundraising over Democrat Claudia Braymer in his bid to win the 114th Assembly District seat, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has a big advantage over Republican challenger David Catalfamo in the 113th Assembly District.
Simpson, who is Horicon supervisor, had $24,356 in his campaign coffers as of Sept. 30, according to candidate disclosure forms filed with the state. Braymer, who is Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, had $14,237.
Simpson had collected $24,640 in contributions since July 1 compared with $18,140 in donations for Braymer. However, Braymer outspend Simpson — about $24,000 to $14,000 in the race for the seat.
Evelyn Wood, the former Thurman town supervisor who is running on the Serve America Movement ballot line, has only $155 in her campaign coffers.
The 114th Assembly District covers all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
Simpson had 75 individual donors totaling about $15,000. The average donation is about $200.
Simpson, who used to run his own drywall business, had $3,250 in corporate donations including $2,250 from various local construction firms.
He also received $4,700 from New York State Association of Realtors, $250 from the NYSCOPA, $1,000 from the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and $600 total from local Republican committees.
Simpson spent $5,328 for campaign signs, $1,500 for a website, $1,173 on fundraising and made a $6,800 contribution to the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.
Braymer had 131 donors with an average amount of $243. She also had $1,950 from other Democrats and Democratic committees, $1,000 from Capital Women Political Action, $500 from Equality New York and $1,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Braymer had nearly $35,000 worth of expenses including $20,000 to the political consultant Deep Blue Politics for television advertising and $5,846 on print advertising.
Wood had three contributors totaling $110 and one transfer of $60 in from another political account. Her only expenses were bank fees totaling $15.
The three candidates are vying to replace Assemblyman Dan Stec, Queensbury, who is running for the state Senate to replace Sen. Betty Little.
Over in the 113th Assembly District, which covers parts of Washington and Saratoga counties, Assemblywoman Woerner has $88,000 in her campaign coffers compared with Catalfamo, who has $51,000.
Woerner had an opening balance at the beginning of the quarter of $106,000, received $33,500 in donations and had $20,000 in other contributions.
She received $20,557 from individuals, $400 from Stewart’s Shops and $2,500 from the Miami-based Lakeland Property Partners.
She also received various union and organization donations including $600 from the Capital Region Business PAC, $3,000 from the UA Plumbers & Pipefitters, $1,000 from the New York State Beer Wholesalers Association, $1,000 from the New York State AFL-CIO and $600 from the Capital Region Business PAC.
She also received $20,000 from the New York State Assembly Committee. Woerner received $1,750 in donations from political committees.
Woerner had $71,341 in expenses including $23,000 to Beacon Research for polling data, $20,000 for digital advertising, $13,000 in campaign literature and $8,356 for professional services, which can include accounting fees, legal fees and speechwriting expenses.
Catalfamo started with $64,375 in his coffers. He received $42,285 in contributions and spent $56,000, which left him with $51,000 of cash on hand.
He had 108 itemized donations totaling $34,000 with an average amount of $312. He also collected $1,285 in what are called unitemized donations, which are donors of small amounts less than $100 that are not named in the filing.
Catalfamo received $1,000 in corporate donations — $500 each from Redland Strategies and Correct Energy Construction Group.
He also received $2,500 from the political action committee of state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.
He picked up $3,500 from various groups, including Brennan Group Consulting LLC, Associated General Contractors of New York State, Rent Stabilization Association, State Street Associates and Believe in New York.
Catalfamo spent $16,000 on television advertising, about $15,000 on professional services and $6,000 for polling information.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
