Simpson and Woerner lead in campaign cash in local Assembly races

Republican Matt Simpson has an edge in fundraising over Democrat Claudia Braymer in his bid to win the 114th Assembly District seat, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has a big advantage over Republican challenger David Catalfamo in the 113th Assembly District.

Simpson, who is Horicon supervisor, had $24,356 in his campaign coffers as of Sept. 30, according to candidate disclosure forms filed with the state. Braymer, who is Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, had $14,237.

Simpson had collected $24,640 in contributions since July 1 compared with $18,140 in donations for Braymer. However, Braymer outspend Simpson — about $24,000 to $14,000 in the race for the seat.

Evelyn Wood, the former Thurman town supervisor who is running on the Serve America Movement ballot line, has only $155 in her campaign coffers.

The 114th Assembly District covers all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.

Simpson had 75 individual donors totaling about $15,000. The average donation is about $200.

Simpson, who used to run his own drywall business, had $3,250 in corporate donations including $2,250 from various local construction firms.