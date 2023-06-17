Curb and sidewalk replacement work is scheduled over the next several weeks in this part of the city, the city announced. All residents will have access to their driveways except when any concrete is poured within a driveway space and needs to be cured. Concrete typically takes 24 to 48 hours for it to be dry enough to walk or drive on it. The potential strength and durability of concrete will be fully developed only if concrete is properly cured.