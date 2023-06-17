GLENS FALLS - Officials are asking residents, pedestrians and motorists for their patience and understanding as sidewalk repair work takes place on Grant Avenue between Glen Street and Davis Street.
Curb and sidewalk replacement work is scheduled over the next several weeks in this part of the city, the city announced. All residents will have access to their driveways except when any concrete is poured within a driveway space and needs to be cured. Concrete typically takes 24 to 48 hours for it to be dry enough to walk or drive on it. The potential strength and durability of concrete will be fully developed only if concrete is properly cured.
Temporary on-street parking is allowed when driveways are inaccessible. The project is expected to continue through mid-July.