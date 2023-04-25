FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will hire four deputy sheriffs for enhanced patrols in the village of Fort Edward after approval from the county board of supervisors.

After ongoing difficulty in finding qualified candidates and several scandals on the force, the village of Fort Edward decided to dissolve its police department. Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy proposed an agreement with the village to add patrols by his officers so that residents and businesses would continue to have law enforcement coverage.

According to the resolution approved by the board on Friday, the village will pay $219,274 for regular earnings, $35,640 for overtime, $27,022 for state retirement, $19,501 for Social Security and Medicare, $77,720 for hospital and medical insurance, and $4,800 for non-medical insurance. Uniforms, time off and vacation pay, and shift differentials are included. The county treasurer will bill the village quarterly based on actual expenses.

The agreement between the sheriff’s office and the village is subject to approval by the county attorney.

In other business:

The county park at Huletts Landing will have its own manager this year. The county added management of the site to the duties of the Lake Lauderdale Park manager in 2019 when it was unable to fill the Huletts Park position. That proved inefficient and the superintendent of county buildings asked to reinstate the Huletts Park position. The seasonal job, listed at 40 hours per week, will pay $10,000.

The board added $11,000 to $4,000 budgeted for repairs to buildings, roofs, porches, and railings at Huletts Park. The $15,000 will purchase materials. Buildings and grounds department staff will do the labor.

The board approved use of best value purchasing to allow for flexibility when purchasing goods and services. Rather than awarding bids solely on the basis of cost, bids may be awarded based on best value to “a responsive and responsible bidder and offerer,” according to Local Law A of 2023. The county administrator and purchasing coordinator, with the board’s approval, will develop procedures to govern the award of contracts based on best value.

The board authorized memorandums of understanding with the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board to administer two Empire State Development grants. One grant is for sanitary sewer replacement in Sewer District 1 and the other is for a capital improvement plan for Sewer District 2. The administrative c

osts, which are included in the grants, total $34,000.

The county municipal center will receive a new electric sign, paid for by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county Agriculture, Planning, Tourism, and Community Development committee recommended using half of this year’s $50,000 for the sign. The other $25,000 will go to the LCLGRBP to provide a technical assistance program for county businesses.

The board recognized eight county employees who retired between Dec. 1 and March 31. They were Walter Lascar, 17 years 5 months, corrections; Karen Pratt, 36 years 1 month, county attorney; Leigh Cenate, 20 years one month, public he

alth; Michael Appler, 42 years, and Lucas Gimmler, 31 years, eight months, public works; Catherine McMurray, 20 years, five months, Michele Smith, 25 years 9 months, and Judith Taylor, 32 years, four months, social services.

The board issued proclamations recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 9-15, and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 23-29.