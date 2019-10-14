CHESTER — Town residents will have two options for supervisor next month, with Warren County Sheriff's Office Investigator John Maday, on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines, running against incumbent Craig Leggett.
Leggett, who is running on the Democratic and Independence lines, said he feels his time in office has been positive, and one of his main goals as supervisor was to make the office and board more transparent and open to public input.
He said he has tried to make meetings open to dialogue with the public and has also made the town’s finances easily accessible through a website that publishes all town spending.
Leggett said he has kept the town budget under the tax cap since he came to office despite challenges such as EMS services nearly tripling in cost.
At the county level, Leggett said figuring out what to do with the railway is still a major issue. He said designing a secondary tourism draw to help shoulder the load from places such as Lake George is important.
“If something was to happen to the economic driver of Lake George, what picks up the slack?” Leggett said. “We are now developing the Hudson River corridor as something. Will it ever be equal? No. But will it be able to fill a gap? Absolutely.”
Leggett said not enough research has been done to make a definitive decision on whether the county should abandon trains and convert the railway to recreational trails. The ideal situation, he said, is a successful tourist railway operation.
Maday has many years of experience in public office, having been on the North Warren Board of Education for a combined 16 years and serving as its president for seven of them.
He has worked for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades, primarily as an investigator, and he said he will retire from his position early should he win because the county Board of Supervisors is responsible for setting the Sheriff’s Office's budget.
He has not been as focused on county issues because he has not been part of the board, he said, adding that he wants to focus initially on town issues such as water systems and the Loon Lake dam.
While on the school board, he said he was responsible for setting aside funds intelligently to use for capital projects and repairs, and the town has been neglecting doing that on projects, such as the dam, for longer than Leggett’s term.
“The dam is going to be a problem,” Maday said. “It’s been known about for quite some time, over 15 years, and now they’re looking for funding from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), but my opinion is that it’s something that needed to be worked on harder.”
Maday added this issue wasn’t specific to Leggett and, overall, Leggett and the Town Board do a good job, but his priorities would be different than the current ones.
Maday and Leggett differed on the recent county sales tax debate.
Leggett argued that a sales tax increase would hurt Chester residents because it is regressive and the town is home to one of the poorest census tracts in the state.
He said the block of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties is the only one left at 7% and if one of them goes to 8%, the rest will follow and make the broader area less competitive for business investments.
Maday said since everyone around was already higher, it wouldn't harm the area to rise and match those around them.
"If the sales tax were to go up a percent, I don't think that would hurt anybody and if that could bring in enough revenue to help, then I'd be for something like that," Maday said.
