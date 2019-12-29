Shepler eager to tackle Thurman finances

“Until those are completed, a lot of people are not willing to lend to a municipality until they realize where you stand financially,” she said.

Another priority for Shepler is upgrading the Highway Department’s vehicles.

“They have been Band Aided together so many times that we’ve got Band Aids on Band Aids,” she said. “That’s not really good for any Highway Department that relies so strongly on their vehicles because it puts a stress on their department and that’s a stress we don’t need.”

In addition to getting a handle on finances and upgrading infrastructure, Shepler said she wants to be transparent. Her door will be open and she is more than happy to hear what people have to say.

Three of the five members on the Town Board are new. The terms of Joan Harris and Doug Needham are not up until 2021. The new members are Randy Galusha and Ed Brown.

“We just have to agree to disagree and to move the town forward. That’s our goal. At least it should be our goal,” Shepler said.

