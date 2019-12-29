Shepler eager to tackle Thurman finances

THURMAN — Thurman Supervisor-elect Susan Shepler said her first task when she takes office on Wednesday is to get the town’s finances back on track.
Shepler beat incumbent Supervisor Cynthia Hyde 248-219 last month in a rematch of the 2017 election. Judge Sheila Flanagan will swear in Shepler on Wednesday at noon at Thurman Town Hall.
The finances played a big part in the election. The town’s bank accounts were breached twice and in the last instance, a total of 58 fake checks totaling over $20,000 that drew on the town’s highway account were cashed at an undisclosed location in the Midwest.
Shepler said she first has to determine the state of the town’s finances.
“That’s going to be something that’s going to take a little bit longer than I’m anticipating because I don’t know what I’m walking into. I don’t know what’s still due. There’s a lot of questions,” she said.
Shepler said she does not have the information she needs.
“It’s been difficult at best to get anything out of town hall from the supervisor,” Shepler said.
She said that the town has to file two required annual audit reports to the state, which are important because they show the fiscal stress of a municipality.
“Until those are completed, a lot of people are not willing to lend to a municipality until they realize where you stand financially,” she said.
Another priority for Shepler is upgrading the Highway Department’s vehicles.
“They have been Band Aided together so many times that we’ve got Band Aids on Band Aids,” she said. “That’s not really good for any Highway Department that relies so strongly on their vehicles because it puts a stress on their department and that’s a stress we don’t need.”
In addition to getting a handle on finances and upgrading infrastructure, Shepler said she wants to be transparent. Her door will be open and she is more than happy to hear what people have to say.
Three of the five members on the Town Board are new. The terms of Joan Harris and Doug Needham are not up until 2021. The new members are Randy Galusha and Ed Brown.
“We just have to agree to disagree and to move the town forward. That’s our goal. At least it should be our goal,” Shepler said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.