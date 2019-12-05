{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Little won't seek re-election

Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, chats with Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson after announcing that she will not seek re-election in 2020. 

GLENS FALLS — After more than three decades in politics, state Sen. Betty Little has decided to call it a career. 

Little, R-Queensbury, announced at City Hall on Thursday morning that she would not seek re-election to a 10th two-year term in 2020.

Little said it has been a privilege to represent the 45th Senate District and considers herself very lucky and fortunate.

“This is a difficult day for me, very, very difficult, because I have absolutely loved every single moment of what I have done,” she said. “I have loved the constituents — the people in our district. Everybody worked so hard to improve their own lives and to improve the lives of the people in their community and improve the community, but it’s time.”

She cited among accomplishments she was pleased to help with the protection of environmentally sensitive grasslands, combating of invasive species and protection of private property by raising the standard for adverse possession claims.

Next year will mark her 25th year in the Legislature.

“As my youngest son said: ‘Mom, that’s pretty good for a third act.'"

Little was elected to the state Senate in 2002 and represents the 45th Senate District, which includes all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.

She easily defeated Democratic challenger Emily Martz — 61% to 36% — in the November 2018 election.

Before being elected to the Senate in 2002, Little served in the Assembly. She was voted in through a special election in 1995 to replace James King, who resigned to become a judge.

Little started her political career as a Queensbury at-large county supervisor. Before getting into politics, she was a teacher.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

