Sen. James Tedisco believes his leadership deserves another term

Sen. James Tedisco believes his track record while serving the state’s 49th Senate District has earned him another two years in Albany.
Tedisco, R-Glenville, is seeking a third two-year term in the sprawling district that covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.
But Tedisco has long been a figure at the state Capitol, serving the state’s 112th Assembly District from 1983 until 2016, when his tenure in the state Senate began. He served as Assembly minority leader from 2005 to 2009.
“I love my job as a representative,” Tedisco said in an interview with The Post-Star on Wednesday.
He added that the upstate district is facing challenges he is better suited to address than his opponent, Thearse McCalmon, an educator and activist whose progressive platform consists of creating a universal basic income and implementing a Medicare for All program in the state.
McCalmon has said Tedisco’s views are “antiquated” and the district is need of new leadership.
But Tedisco dismissed those claims, saying he has been both active and effective during his time in the Legislature and has consistently worked to save taxpayers money.
He pointed to a constitutional amendment he championed that was approved by voters in 2014 that allowed lawmakers to use digital copies of legislation instead of paper copies. He was also the original sponsor of the state’s property tax cap law, which has since been made permanent by law.
Tedisco said McCalmon’s policies would bankrupt the state and drive up taxes, which would force New Yorkers to leave the state in droves.
If re-elected, he said he would continue to call for better funding for education, reducing the tax burden and creating a more welcoming environment for small businesses.
“Why am I running? Because I have to stand up and help the people stay in New York state to have some opportunity to create businesses, to create jobs,” he said.
Tedisco criticized a number of pieces of legislation that have been introduced since Democrats took control of state government two years ago, including marijuana legalization; creating monitored injection sights for those suffering from drug addiction; and a proposal to decriminalize prostitution.
He also railed against the criminal justice reforms that took effect earlier this year, including changes to the state’s bail reform law that, he said, have made New Yorkers less safe.
“It’s really discriminatory against innocent, honest law-abiding citizens,” he said. “It’s a revolving door of danger and disaster.”
Tedisco is the primary sponsor of legislation that would give judges greater discretion to set bail by assessing a person's risk to the community based on prior felony convictions, a person’s failure to make a court appearance and if a person commits another crime while facing previous charges.
When it comes to police reform, Tedisco said he’s against defunding police and rejected the idea that police officers are systemically racist.
He added that racism must be rejected wherever it arises, including in law enforcement, and touted legislation he’s sponsoring that would require law enforcement officers to undergo yearly diversity and sensitivity training.
“When you defund policemen, that means you are making them less effective in protecting themselves and each other,” Tedisco said.
With the state facing a projected $13 billion deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tedisco said wasteful spending must be eliminated before the state considers raising taxes. Money, he added, should be diverted to better fund education.
He pointed to the state’s film tax credit, which provides millions in incentives for Hollywood studios to film in the state, and the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils, which have struggled to deliver promised results, as parts of the budget where money can be diverted from.
“We don’t have a revenue problem in New York state,” Tedisco said. “We have a taxing and spending priority problem in New York state.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
