Sen. James Tedisco believes his leadership deserves another term

Sen. James Tedisco believes his track record while serving the state’s 49th Senate District has earned him another two years in Albany.

Tedisco, R-Glenville, is seeking a third two-year term in the sprawling district that covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.

But Tedisco has long been a figure at the state Capitol, serving the state’s 112th Assembly District from 1983 until 2016, when his tenure in the state Senate began. He served as Assembly minority leader from 2005 to 2009.

“I love my job as a representative,” Tedisco said in an interview with The Post-Star on Wednesday.

He added that the upstate district is facing challenges he is better suited to address than his opponent, Thearse McCalmon, an educator and activist whose progressive platform consists of creating a universal basic income and implementing a Medicare for All program in the state.

McCalmon has said Tedisco’s views are “antiquated” and the district is need of new leadership.

But Tedisco dismissed those claims, saying he has been both active and effective during his time in the Legislature and has consistently worked to save taxpayers money.