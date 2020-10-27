Sen. Daphne Jordan believes her track record deserves a second term

“I don’t think he understands the economics of the state or of his own personal pockets,” Jordan said.

A staunch opponent to the state’s bail reform measures, Jordan said people throughout the state are less safe than they were in December and she has advocated for the reforms to be repealed since taking effect in January. She also touted several endorsements from local law enforcement groups, including the sheriffs from each county in her district.

“Our society now — and talk to anybody — feels less safe,” Jordan said.

When it comes to economic development, Jordan said there are too many obstacles standing in the way of new businesses, including rising taxes, which she added are forcing businesses to leave the state.

“You have to get rid of the red tape and regulations, and you have to not be in the mood of helping the economy by raising taxes because no business wants to come here with that,” she said.

Ask how she plans to get her agenda through a Democratic-controlled state Legislature, Jordan said she is willing to work with anyone, and accused Democrats of failing to listen.

"I'm able to work with anybody. The questions is does the majority want to work with the minority? They seem not to have wanted to take our advice," she said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

