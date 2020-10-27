Sen. Daphne Jordan believes her track record deserves a second term

The candidates vying for the state’s 43rd Senate District are polar opposites, according to Sen. Daphne Jordan.
Jordan, R-Halfmoon, is running for a second two-year term in the sprawling district that covers a swath of the Capital Region, including all of Columbia County and parts of Rennselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties. Her opponent is Democrat Patrick Nelson, an RPI graduate who currently sits on the Stillwater Village Board.
“The choice between me and my opponent is very clear,” Jordan said in a wide-ranging interview with The Post-Star last week. “Our backgrounds are very different.”
An entrepreneur who served on the Halfmoon Town Board before being elected to the Senate, Jordan said she is focused on alleviating the tax burden, reducing “red tape and regulations” for small businesses and making the state a safer place — things she said are more important now than ever before.
“I’m still running on the basis that we need New York to be affordable, we need opportunity here and security, and those three planks are even more important this time around,” Jordan said.
During her time in the Senate, Jordan passed five bills that have been enacted into law, including three waiving residency requirements to hold certain public jobs in Saratoga County; another allowing the city of Hudson to impose an occupancy tax through 2022; and one that renamed a bridge in Columbia County after Roger J. Mazal, who was killed in action in Vietnam.
Jordan also co-sponsored 23 pieces of legislation and sponsored 85 others, most of which are still tied up in committee.
“I’ve been very active,” she said.
But Nelson has repeatedly criticized Jordan throughout the campaign, calling her the most unproductive senator the district has seen in recent years.
Jordan dismissed the claims, pointing to her track record of community outreach and advocacy for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Jordan has repeatedly called on the Governor’s Office to allow shuttered businesses to reopen and said she consistently makes herself available to constituents.
“He has a false idea of what being a senator is because he bases it on the number of (pieces of) legislation that you have had brought into law, that have become law,” she said. “I can tell you that constituent services have been more important than that, especially this year with COVID.”
Jordan said Nelson is a “socialist Democrat” that “is set on raising our taxes” and lacks the real-world experience necessary to be a state senator.
She took aim at Nelson’s support of the New York Health Act, a long-debated piece of legislation in Albany that would provide universal, comprehensive health care to all New Yorkers by increasing taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers.
“I don’t think he understands the economics of the state or of his own personal pockets,” Jordan said.
A staunch opponent to the state’s bail reform measures, Jordan said people throughout the state are less safe than they were in December and she has advocated for the reforms to be repealed since taking effect in January. She also touted several endorsements from local law enforcement groups, including the sheriffs from each county in her district.
“Our society now — and talk to anybody — feels less safe,” Jordan said.
When it comes to economic development, Jordan said there are too many obstacles standing in the way of new businesses, including rising taxes, which she added are forcing businesses to leave the state.
“You have to get rid of the red tape and regulations, and you have to not be in the mood of helping the economy by raising taxes because no business wants to come here with that,” she said.
Ask how she plans to get her agenda through a Democratic-controlled state Legislature, Jordan said she is willing to work with anyone, and accused Democrats of failing to listen.
"I'm able to work with anybody. The questions is does the majority want to work with the minority? They seem not to have wanted to take our advice," she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
