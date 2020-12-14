Sen. Betty Little to be honored with ride from her office on last day

GLENS FALLS — Sen. Betty Little is retiring on Monday and will be honored with an escorted ride from her office.

The event will take place at 4 p.m.

Little, R-Queensbury, will be driven by her grandson, Neil Hogan, in a retired Army Jeep from her office at 5 Warren St.

Family, friends and supporters will be socially distanced and wearing masks while lining a route beginning at Church Street and Warren Street.

The route will continue to the traffic circle and then north along Glen Street to the corner of Coolidge Avenue.

Little is leaving office after spending 18 years as state senator for the 45th Senate District. Before that, she spent seven years in the Assembly. She began her political career with nine years on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Sen.-elect Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, is taking her place in the Senate.

